Azerbaijani president receives credentials of incoming Austrian ambassador

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Austria Thomas Schuller-Götzburg, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Thomas Schuller-Götzburg presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

The head of state hailed the successful development of bilateral relations between the two countries and recalled with pleasure his visit to Austria and the meetings held there. Touching upon the economic cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Austrian companies have been successfully operating in Azerbaijan for many years. Saying that many European companies express great interest in the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the occupation, the head of state expressed his hope that the Austrian companies will also actively participate in construction, infrastructure and other areas in these territories. Touching upon the Azerbaijan-European Union cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev mentioned that Austria always supports this cooperation. The head of state stressed the importance of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to Baku in terms of expanding the bilateral ties, and highlighted the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between Azerbaijan and the European Union signed as part of the visit. The head of state also pointed to the fields of transport, trade, high technologies, tourism, agriculture and construction in the Azerbaijan-EU cooperation.

Expressing his satisfaction with the appointment as an ambassador to Azerbaijan, Thomas Schuller-Götzburg emphasized that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Touching upon the importance of developing the bilateral relations, the ambassador said that he will spare no effort in this regard. Thomas Schuller-Götzburg underlined that the main directions of the bilateral cooperation mentioned by the President of Azerbaijan are very important for both countries. At the same time, the ambassador noted that Austria will continue to support the bilateral relations as part of cooperation with the European Union. Describing Azerbaijan as an example of tolerance, he particularly noted Azerbaijan's contribution to international events in this area.

News.Az