Azerbaijani president receives credentials of incoming Indonesian, Belarus ambassadors (UPDATED)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia Hildi Hamid.

President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan and Indonesia coordinate their efforts in the Non-Aligned Movement.

The head of state said Azerbaijan is very grateful for the support Indonesia demonstrated to its initiatives in the Non-Aligned Movement.

“As you know, when we assumed this honorable mission of chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, I said that Azerbaijan will in its actions, in its steps defend international law and justice. We are particularly grateful for a continuous support demonstrated by Indonesia to Azerbaijan during the years of occupation,” he said.

President Aliyev also welcomed the fact that Indonesia always joined supportive resolutions adopted by the United Nations General Assembly and also the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Non-Aligned Movement supporting the just cause of Azerbaijan.

“That was demonstrated throughout many years and it strengthened our position and strengthened the process of creation of a very solid legal base for settlement of the conflict. During the conflict, your government expressed support to Azerbaijan. We highly value that. Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in support of the implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions which demanded the immediate, unconditional and full withdrawal of Armenian occupational forces from the territories of Azerbaijan,” the head of state added.

President Ilham Aliyev has also received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus Andrei Ravkov.

President Aliyev noted that industrial cooperation is an important area of cooperation between the two countries.

“There are good examples of Belarusian-Azerbaijani joint ventures in Azerbaijan. We even access the markets of third countries together. I think additional steps will be taken in this direction,” he said.

The head of state emphasized that military and technical cooperation, which has been successfully implemented for many years, is an important area. “We interact in order to increase the potential of our military and technical cooperation, including the field of high technology,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

