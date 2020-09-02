Azerbaijani president receives credentials of incoming Japan ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan Junichi Wada.

"Mr. President, I am honored to present to you the letter of credence on my appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Azerbaijan and a letter of my predecessor. Also, please let me convey to you the best wishes of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan. He deeply regrets the difficulties your country may have faced as a result of the COVID-19 infection and sincerely hopes that the friendly relations between the two countries will rise to a higher level in the future. Thank you," the ambassador said.

"I am grateful for the almost 30 years of deepening mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries. There are no political issues of concern to us. We have implemented many projects and programs in the field of business and economic cooperation. The exchange between representatives of the two nations has grown rapidly. We are very happy. I will do my best to further develop and expand the sectors of cooperation not only in the oil and gas sector, as you said. For example, I would like to emphasize that information technology is about transforming society, or various issues related to ecology, climate change, agriculture, tourism and many other areas, of course. So I will do my best," he added.

News.Az