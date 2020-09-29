Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president receives credentials of incoming Pakistani ambassador

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president receives credentials of incoming Pakistani ambassador

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Bilal Hayee.

Bilal Hayee presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      