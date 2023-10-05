Azerbaijani president receives credentials of incoming Saudi ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, News.Az reports.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state then had a conversation with the ambassador.

Noting that there are brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan and friendly ties between the two countries` leaders, President Ilham Aliyev recalled his visits to Saudi Arabia. The head of state once again hailed the moral and political support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the issues of protection and restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in all periods - both during the occupation and after the liberation of lands from occupation. President Ilham Aliyev praised the fact that the mutual support of the two countries within international organizations has become traditional.

Touching upon the economic cooperation, the head of state said that there are good examples in the field of energy and stressed the importance of the Saudi Arabian company’s investing heavily in this area in Azerbaijan. The head of state also lauded bilateral ties in all other spheres.

Ambassador Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili first conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince.

Saying that he was greatly honored to be appointed as the ambassador to Azerbaijan, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili pointed out that Azerbaijan is a friendly and brotherly country for Saudi Arabia, adding that he received specific instructions on the development of relations in various areas.

News.Az