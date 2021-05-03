Azerbaijani president receives credentials of incoming Turkish ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey Cahit Bagci.

Greeting the diplomat, President Aliyev said Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship and brotherhood are at the highest level today, and the two countries are always with each other in all matters.

The head of state emphasized the importance of the role of joint Azerbaijan-Turkey projects and initiatives in terms of ensuring stability and peace in the region.

“We can talk for hours about our relationship, you know all this well. At the heart of our relations are the brotherhood of our peoples and the political resolve of our leaders,” said the president, noting that Turkey and Azerbaijan, as two brotherly countries, will continue to support each other in all matters.

“The two countries will continue to stand by each other in all matters and continue their efforts to establish peace in the region where we live with tangible work and steps. I am confident that you will make every effort to further develop these relations during your tenure,” President Aliyev added.

In turn, Cahit Bagci, first of all, congratulated President Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War.

The ambassador pledged every effort to further develop and advance relations between the two countries.

News.Az