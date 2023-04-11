Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by minister of security of Bosnia and Herzegovina

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina Nenad Nešić, News.Az reports.

They hailed the level of bilateral political relations between the two countries, praised the successful development of ties in various areas, adding that the important steps were taken to expand these bonds.

The sides stressed the importance of the high-level meetings in terms of developing bilateral ties and discussing prospects for relations. They noted that there was good potential for enhancing cooperation even further. President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that the visit of Minister of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina Nenad Nešić to Azerbaijan would contribute to this process.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan's support during the COVID-19 period, as well as during the floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina was once again highly appreciated.

