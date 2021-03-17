Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Turkish minister of agriculture and forestry

Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Turkish minister of agriculture and forestry

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Turkey Bekir Pakdemirli.

Minister Bekir Pakdemirli extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s greetings, and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Turkish President.

The sides noted that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are developing successfully in all areas, and expressed confidence that the agricultural cooperation will continue to expand.

They exchanged views on prospects for the bilateral cooperation.

News.Az