Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by vice-president of German Bundestag

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Vice-President of the German Bundestag Thomas Oppermann, AzerTag reports.

Vice-President of the German Bundestag Thomas Oppermann said that the dynamic development processes in Baku made deep impressions on the members of the delegation. Touching upon the Parliamentary Conference on Regional Security and Cooperation and the founding conference of the “Baku Parliamentary Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation” in Baku, Thomas Oppermann stressed the importance of this event in terms of developing interparliamentary cooperation and strengthening parliamentary diplomacy.

Emphasizing the role of the Parliamentary Conference on Regional Security and Cooperation and the founding conference of the “Baku Parliamentary Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation” in strengthening the international relations, the head of state noted that this event contributes to the exchange of views and expansion of interparliamentary cooperation.

They discussed Azerbaijan-Germany bilateral ties, ongoing economic development in Azerbaijan, as well as cooperation opportunities in agricultural, tourism, information technologies and other areas.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues related to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

