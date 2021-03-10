Azerbaijani president receives in video format Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.

The head of state said as strategic partners Hungary and Azerbaijan need to continue active cooperation in various areas.

President Aliyev also expressed gratitude to Hungary for its support in Azerbaijan’s communications with the European Commission.

“As you know, we are now in the final stage of the discussions on the new agreement due to the pandemic and war. These discussions obviously were put on hold but absolute majority of the items have been already agreed. So, I am sure that in the coming months there should be more progress,” he said.

The Azerbaijani leader emphasized that there is a big potential for cooperation with Hungary in agriculture, in technologies

Minister Szijjarto, in turn, said Hungary’s position has always been that Azerbaijan deserves its sovereignty among its internationally recognized borders which right of Azerbaijan was violated for the last decades.

“We were among the countries which have not made the secret about this position and we will continue to represent this approach of ours in a very clear and loud manner. You can be sure Mr. President that we will always represent a balanced approach in this regard and we will always say the truth and we will represent our position very openly,” he added.

News.Az