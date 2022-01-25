Azerbaijani president receives in video format Iranian minister
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format a delegation led by Minister of Road and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, co-chair of Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Rostam Ghasemi.