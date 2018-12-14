Azerbaijani president receives Iranian intelligence minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Mahmoud Alavi.

The head of state said Azerbaijan-Iran relations are developing very successfully and are today at a high level. Recalling his visits to Iran and also the Iranian President`s trips to Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev noted the role of these visits in strengthening the bilateral ties. Saying that relations between Azerbaijani and Iranian peoples have deep historical roots, President Ilham Aliyev underlined the expansion of the bilateral ties between the two friendly and brotherly countries. The head of state pointed out that the documents signed by the two countries are being successfully implemented. President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Sayyid Mahmoud Alavi`s visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of the bilateral relations.

Minister of Intelligence Sayyid Mahmoud Alavi extended President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani`s sincere greetings to the head of state. He noted that President Hassan Rouhani regards the Azerbaijani President as a brother and always notes that President Ilham Aliyev is a creator.

They also exchanged views on cooperation prospects.

The head of state thanked for President Hassan Rouhani’s greetings and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Iranian President.

News.Az

