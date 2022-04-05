Azerbaijani president receives Israel’s minister of tourism

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received co-chair of Israel-Azerbaijan Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Minister of Tourism of Israel Yoel Razvozov.

Noting the successful development of relations between the two countries, the President underlined the importance of the Azerbaijani trade mission in Israel and the opening of a tourism center. President Ilham Aliyev noted that the reciprocal visits had also contributed to the development of bilateral relations.

Pointing to the economic relations, the head of state emphasized the importance of cooperation in the energy sector, noting that Azerbaijan was one of Israel's important oil suppliers. President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan had already invested extensively in renewable energy, adding the Israeli companies were also interested in this field. The President hailed the good potential for cooperation in this area. Noting the experience of Israeli companies in the field of high technologies, the head of state said there were good opportunities for cooperation in this area.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the involvement of Israeli companies in the restoration and reconstruction work underway in the liberated territories.

The head of state also pointed out the many years of successful cooperation between the two countries in the military-technical sphere.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the role of diasporas in the development of bilateral relations both in Azerbaijan and Israel, emphasizing that representatives of the two peoples had lived in friendship for centuries. The President also noted that Azerbaijan appreciates the participation and courage of members of the Jewish community in the first and second Armenia-Azerbaijan wars.

Co-chair of Israel-Azerbaijan Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Minister of Tourism of Israel Yoel Razvozov first congratulated the President on the beginning of Ramadan. Pointing to the beauty of Azerbaijan, the minister expressed his satisfaction that for many years there have been ties of friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples. He said Israel appreciates the peace and tranquility of the Jewish community in Azerbaijan, describing it as an exemplary country in this regard.

“Israel has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We welcome the restoration of the territorial integrity of your country. This is very important,” the minister said and expressed hope that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan would be successful and contribute to strengthening stability in the region.

Yoel Razvozov expressed the Israeli companies’ keenness to get involved in various fields in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, including in agriculture, smart cities, energy, water supply, etc.

Describing Azerbaijan as a very attractive country for doing business, the Israeli Tourism Minister said that the existence of safe and secure conditions for business in the country was beneficial for Israeli companies.

Yoel Razvozov emphasized that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

