Azerbaijani president receives newly-appointed ambassadors of several countries

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Colombia Luís Antonio Dimaté Cárdenas.

Ambassador Cárdenas reviewed a guard of honor.

Luís Antonio Dimaté Cárdenas presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

The head of state noted the importance of the Colombian ambassador’s starting activities in Azerbaijan, describing this as an indicative of partnership between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the good level of political relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia, and emphasized the necessity of expanding economic cooperation. The head of state pointed out good potential for building relations in the field of trade and mutual investment in this regard. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that Luís Antonio Dimaté Cárdenas will contribute to the development of bilateral relations during his diplomatic tenure.

Ambassador Cárdenas first extended Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez’ greetings to the head of state.

Luís Antonio Dimaté Cárdenas said he is happy with his appointment as ambassador of Colombia to Azerbaijan, adding that he is deeply impressed by the ongoing development processes in the country.

Pointing to Azerbaijan’s great strides in social and economic fields, the Colombian ambassador congratulated the head of state in this regard. He praised the good level of political ties between the two countries, and underlined the importance of expanding economic cooperation.

The head of state thanked for Ivan Duque Marquez’ greetings, and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the Colombian President.

The head of state also received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Malaysia Yubazlan Bin Yusof.

Ambassador Yubazlan Bin Yusof reviewed a guard of honor.

Yubazlan Bin Yusof presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

Noting that political relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia are developing successfully, President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan is interested in expanding the cooperation in economic, trade, investment, tourism and other areas. The head of state stressed the importance of the fact that Azerbaijan and Malaysia support each other within international organizations, including the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that Yubazlan Bin Yusof will contribute to the development of the bilateral ties during his tenure.

Ambassador Yubazlan Bin Yusof extended greetings of the Supreme Ruler of Malaysia to the head of state. Yubazlan Bin Yusof underlined that he will spare no efforts to develop the bilateral relations and strengthen ties between the two countries` peoples during his tenure.

The head of state thanked for greetings of the Supreme Ruler of Malaysia, and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the Supreme Ruler of Malaysia.

President Aliyev then accepted credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation Muriel Peneveyre.

Ambassador Muriel Peneveyre reviewed a guard of honor.

Muriel Peneveyre presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, adding that the two countries conduct an active dialogue. The head of state recalled his meeting with the Swiss President this January. President Ilham Aliyev said that the Swiss presidents` visits to Azerbaijan and high-level regular meetings on the sidelines of Davos Forum are a good example of the strengthening of the bilateral ties. The head of state pointed out that relations between the two countries are developing dynamically in the fields of economic cooperation and mutual investments. President Ilham Aliyev noted that many Swiss companies successfully operate in Azerbaijan and are engaged in the implementation of important projects.

Saying that she is honored with her appointment as an ambassador to Azerbaijan, Muriel Peneveyre stressed that she will spare no efforts to expand the bilateral relations and promote the country`s regions during her tenure. Noting her participation in the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee recently held in Baku, she congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the inscription of the historic centre of Sheki with the Khan’s Palace on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Moreover, President Aliyev received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany Wolfgang Manig.

Ambassador Wolfgang Manig reviewed a guard of honor.

Wolfgang Manig presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev said that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany are developing successfully in political, economic, trade, tourism and other spheres, and pointed out good opportunities to expand these ties even further. Underlining the importance of high-level visits in terms of developing bilateral relations, the head of state said that productive discussions on the development of bilateral ties were held during Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Azerbaijan last year. President Ilham Aliyev said the German Chancellor`s visit gave a significant boost to the expansion of the bilateral relations. Noting that German companies have been successfully operating in Azerbaijan's industry, infrastructure, agriculture and other areas for many years, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that these companies are also actively involved in the non-energy sector as well as in the diversification of the country’s economy. President Ilham Aliyev described the development of the non-energy sector as one of the priority issues for Azerbaijan, saying that the country has made great strides in this regard.

Stressing the importance of cultural and humanitarian relations between the two countries, the head of state noted state care for the cultural heritage of Germans who resettled in Azerbaijan 200 years ago.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that the successful development of bilateral relations will continue during Wolfgang Manig’s diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan.

Highlighting the successful development of relations between the two countries, Ambassador Wolfgang Manig described Azerbaijan as Germany`s most important economic partner in the South Caucasus. He expressed Germany's interest in developing Azerbaijan's energy, industry and non-oil sectors as well as in cooperating on diversification of the country’s economy.

Wolfgang Manig hailed the works done in Azerbaijan to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of Germans who resettled here 200 years ago.

The Azerbaijani president accepted credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China Guo Min.

Ambassador Guo Min reviewed a guard of honor.

Guo Min presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev lauded the successful development of Azerbaijan-China relations in various fields, pointing out the role of high-level meetings in developing the bilateral ties. Recalling his visit to China to attend the "One Belt, one Road" international forum in Beijing this April, President Ilham Aliyev said that his meeting with Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping during the visit confirmed the two countries` interest in expanding the bilateral relations. The head of state emphasized the importance of the signing of 10 important documents covering economy, industry and investment in terms of the expansion of the bilateral ties between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev also recalled his 2015 state visit to the People’s Republic of China, saying it played a vital role in developing Azerbaijan-China ties. The head of state praised the successful development of the bilateral economic cooperation, saying the recent arrival of a freight train from the Chinese city of Xi'an in Azerbaijan is a sign of the existence of good prospects for cooperation in the field of transport. President Ilham Aliyev also described the increasing number of Chinese tourists visiting Azerbaijan as a good indicator of the development of relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Guo Min conveyed Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping’s greetings and best wishes to the head of state. Guo Min said that she is honored to be appointed as an ambassador to Azerbaijan at a time when bilateral relations between the two countries stand at a high level. The ambassador noted that during her diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan she will spare no efforts to realize the important agreements reached by President Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in China. The ambassador lauded the two countries' mutual support on key issues as an important sign of the development of bilateral relations. Describing Azerbaijan as a very beautiful country, Guo Min expressed her best wishes for the country’s further successful development under the wise leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state thanked for Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping`s greetings and best wishes, and asked Guo Min to extend his greetings and best wishes to the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China.

