Azerbaijani president receives Russian defense minister (UPDATED)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu.

The head of state noted that the Sea Cup, which is a part of the Army Games, is opening in Baku today.

“As you know, Azerbaijan traditionally participates in the Army Games and traditionally hosts the Sea Cup. I think that this competition will continue to serve to strengthen cooperation between all participating countries,” President Aliyev said. “Our tank troops are taking part in tank biathlon. This is a good opportunity to meet and exchange views on the prospects of our military cooperation.”

The Azerbaijani president recalled that he had recently discussed issues related to regional security and regional problems with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over phone.

The Russian defense minister, in turn, said that a visit to Azerbaijan is always a good opportunity to exchange views and discuss regional security issues, as well as issues related to bilateral military and military-technical cooperation.

There are issues to be discussed and reported to the presidents, Minister Shoigu noted.

“The Azerbaijani team started yesterday. We watched it. The team did not start badly. I mean the tank biathlon. The Azerbaijani team also does well in other competitions. I wish this team success,” Shoigu said. “We cannot but rejoice in the fact that Azerbaijan and its team traditionally host competitions in the Caspian Sea. These competitions are always held at a high level because the traditional hospitality here and the organization of these competitions, of course, are at the highest level.”

News.Az