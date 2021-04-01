Azerbaijani president receives Russia’s deputy prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk.

Welcoming the Russian deputy prime minister, President Aliyev noted that work of the tripartite working group is progressing well.

“Very busy consultations are underway. I am regularly updated on this issue. I am glad that the decision made is justifying itself and, most importantly, there is already a concrete result. As far as I know, five meetings have already been held both in face-to-face format and in the form of videoconference,” he said.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that the post-conflict situation is generally developing positively and the risks of escalation are minimal.

“The more elements of cooperation there are, the stronger the security and stability will be, of course. Therefore, we will discuss these issues today and outline further steps and actions,” he added.

Alexei Overchuk, in turn, thanked the Azerbaijani president for the meeting to discuss the work that is being carried out within the framework of the tripartite working group of deputy prime ministers on unblocking economic and transport links in the region.

Overchuk said some progress has already been made, and the work is being done in close contact.

News.Az