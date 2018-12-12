Azerbaijani president receives Russia’s top military chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for choosing Baku to hold a meeting between high-level military leadership of Russia and NATO. President Ilham Aliyev described this as a sign of respect for and trust in Azerbaijan and yet another indicative of the country`s becoming a venue of major international events that contribute to the strengthening of stability and security in the world, adding that Azerbaijan highly appreciates it. The head of state said that the visit of the delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov also creates a good opportunity to discuss issues relating to Azerbaijan-Russia relations. Noting that bilateral ties between the two countries are developing very successfully and dynamically in all areas, including in the military field, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that high-level meetings play an important role in expanding cooperation. Stressing that this year alone numerous meetings have been held between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, President Ilham Aliyev recalled his recent contacts with the Russian President in Saint Petersburg. Underlining that numerous agreements and documents have also been signed between the two countries this year, the head of state emphasized the importance of implementing the bilateral agreements in order to increase the level of mutual activity, adding that this has already been achieved. Noting that friendly relations between Russia and Azerbaijan stood tests of history, President Ilham Aliyev said that the two countries are today reliable partners and cooperation in military and military-technical areas reached a high level. The head of state expressed confidence that Valery Gerasimov`s visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to the strengthening of relations in this area even further.

Expressing gratitude for the warm words and reception, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov hailed his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev on the remembrance day of national leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev. He noted that they will visit the graves of the national leader and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva to pay respect to them. Saying that it is not their first meeting with NATO and US representatives in Baku, Valery Gerasimov pointed out that the capital of Azerbaijan is a very convenient venue for this, adding that all conditions have been created here for such meetings.

Touching upon the bilateral ties, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov underlined that relations between the two countries are developing successfully in a variety of fields, including military and military-technical areas.

The sides also exchanged views over prospects of the bilateral ties.

News.Az