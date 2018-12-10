Azerbaijani president receives Turkish minister of agriculture and forestry

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Turkey Bekir Pakdemirli.

The head of state congratulated Bekir Pakdemirli on his appointment as Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, and hailed his first visit to Azerbaijan as the minister.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all areas, pointing out great potential for the expansion of agricultural cooperation. The head of state underlined that great importance is attached to the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan, saying this is significant in terms of the diversification of economy. President Ilham Aliyev said that Turkey`s achievements and experience in the field of agriculture aroused great interest in Azerbaijan. The President hailed the importance of Bekir Pakdemirli’s participation in the “AgTech and Green Energy international forum” on agrarian technologies and green energy, and expressed confidence that his visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to the fruitful discussion of cooperation prospects.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to the head of state. He hailed the importance of the “AgTech and Green Energy international forum” on agrarian technologies and green energy. Saying he arrived in Azerbaijan with a large delegation, Bekir Pakdemirli added that the delegation includes businessmen from the fields of agriculture and food industry.

The sides emphasized that a joint business forum of the Azerbaijani and Turkish entrepreneurs engaged in the agricultural sector will be held in Baku on December 11. They noted the importance of the forum in terms of the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The head of state thanked for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings, and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Turkish President.

News.Az

News.Az