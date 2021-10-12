Azerbaijani president receives Turkish minister of environment and urbanization

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Environment and Urbanization of the Republic of Turkey Murat Kurum.

Minister Murat Kurum extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to the head of state. President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s greetings, and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Turkish President.

The sides hailed the successful development of bilateral friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries in all areas. They expressed their hope that the visit of the Turkish minister of environment and urbanization to Azerbaijan would contribute to the expansion of relations between the relevant authorities of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

They talked about the great damage caused to the nature, the mass deforestation, and the pollution of rivers by Armenians in the lands of Azerbaijan during the occupation.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation at the meeting.

News.Az