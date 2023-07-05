Azerbaijani president receives Türkiye’s foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Türkiye, and wished him every success in his activities. The head of state described Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s making a state visit to Azerbaijan after the elections as an example of friendly and allied relations between the two countries.

The Turkish Foreign Minister thanked for the congratulations. Hakan Fidan said he had always relied on development of brotherly and friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in his previous posts and as a current foreign minister, and thanked for his country’s invitation to the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau.

The Turkish FM congratulated the head of state on the Azerbaijan’s successful Non-Aligned Movement chairmanship, thus, underlining the country’s leading a very important process.

The head of state highlighted the work done by Azerbaijan in the process of institutionalization of the Non-Aligned Movement during the country`s chairmanship, as well as the process of chairmanship.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the regional issues.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the ongoing processes to ensure sustainable peace and security in the South Caucasus.

They emphasized that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are developing successfully in all areas on the basis of strategic alliance and the principle of “one nation, two states”, adding that the two countries always stand by each other.

News.Az