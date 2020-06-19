Azerbaijani president says cooperation with EU among foreign policy priorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is an active partner country of the Eastern Partnership, and cooperation with the European Union is one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks Thursday during the Summit of the Eastern Partnership countries held through videoconferencing.

He stressed that Azerbaijan enjoys close cooperation with many EU countries.

President Aliyev recalled that Azerbaijan has signed strategic partnership documents with 9 EU member states.

As for the ongoing negotiations on a new partnership agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU, the president said. “We are in the final stage of the negotiations on a new partnership agreement with the EU. Ninety percent of the text has already been agreed upon.”

The president also spoke about the Partnership Priorities document initialed by Azerbaijan and the EU in Brussels two years ago.

“This document emphasizes the commitment of both parties to the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders. The Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict must be resolved on the basis of the same principles,” he added.

News.Az