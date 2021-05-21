Azerbaijani president says he’s convinced peace agreement with Armenia is ‘possible’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said he is convinced a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia possible.

Speaking at the Nizami Ganjavi International Center’s web discussion themed “The South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation” on Friday, President Aliyev said it is possible to achieve a peace agreement in a relatively short time.

“What is lacking now is Armenia’s lack of political will. I’ve repeatedly stated that Azerbaijan is ready to work on a peace agreement with Armenia, and, of course, if this agreement is signed, issues related to security, non-use of force, acceptance of the realities of the current situation will be an integral part of this document,” he said.

“What should be done? I think we need to wait until the parliamentary elections are held in Armenia. We understand that this is a sensitive period in Armenia. I think that if someone in Armenia today talks about a possible peace agreement with Azerbaijan it will not bring popularity to that person. However, the country’s leaders should still think about their country, not about their political careers. In this regard, we do hope that after the parliamentary elections in Armenia, this issue will be clarified,” President Aliyev added.

President Aliyev pointed out that a peace agreement, of course, envisages the recognition of the territorial integrity of both countries, and Azerbaijan stands ready for this.

“We are ready to openly recognize Armenia’s territorial integrity, and, of course, Armenia, in turn, must recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity within its international borders.

The head of state reiterated that Nagorno-Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan, and there is no doubt about it.

President Aliyev urged Armenia to give up all efforts on the issue related to the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, once again emphasizing that this is not a matter of discussion.

“As far as we know, about 30,000 people are currently living in the territory under the control of Russian peacekeepers. The people living there are our citizens. We consider them our citizens brainwashed by Armenian propaganda,” he added.

President Aliyev once again stated that Azerbaijan is ready for a peace agreement and will expect a positive response from Armenia.

News.Az