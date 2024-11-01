Azerbaijani president says significant potential exists for expanding cooperation with Somalia

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Friday received the credentials of Fathudin Ali Mohamed, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state, News.Az reports.President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.Congratulating Azerbaijan on hosting COP29, Fathudin Ali Mohamed noted that the President of Somalia would participate in this event, emphasizing that the upcoming meeting between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Somalia during COP29 would provide an additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations.The ambassador mentioned that bilateral cooperation is becoming stronger day by day. He touched upon collaboration in the fields of science and education, noting that many students from Somalia studied in Azerbaijan during the Soviet era and expressing interest in continuing these traditions.President Ilham Aliyev acknowledged the significant potential for expanding cooperation in trade, economy, and other sectors.During the conversation, they stressed the importance of contacts at various levels and praised the cooperation between the two countries within international organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

News.Az