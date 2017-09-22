Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to President of Mali

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Report informs that the text of the letter says:

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Mali - Independence Day.

I hope that Azerbaijan-Mali bilateral relations will continue expanding and developing in the best interests of our countries and nations. On this joyful day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Mali peace and prosperity."

News.Az

