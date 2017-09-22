Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to President of Mali
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
Report informs that the text of the letter says:
"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Mali - Independence Day.
I hope that Azerbaijan-Mali bilateral relations will continue expanding and developing in the best interests of our countries and nations. On this joyful day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Mali peace and prosperity."
