Azerbaijani President: Signing Contract of Century was only step which could provide success, sustainable development and economic independence

“Signing the Contract of the Century in 1994 was the only step which could provide success, sustainable development, economic independence, and as a result, political independence,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) within the framework of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports.

Noting that the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in 1994 was the first event, which presented Azerbaijan to the energy community of the world, the head of state expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the event for their continuous support.

