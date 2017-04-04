Azerbaijani President signs a decree on stimulation of sugar beet production

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has signed a decree on stimulating sugar beet production, APA-Economics reports.

A sugar beet production subsidy of AZN 4 will be paid to legal entities and individuals engaged in the production of sugar beets, without forming a legal entity, for each ton of transferred beets.

In addition, since 2017, farmers engaged in growing sugar beets, will not be able to receive financial assistance from the state budget of Azerbaijan for the purchase of fuels and lubricants.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed within two months to approve the amount of the state subsidy and the procedure for issuing it.

News.Az

