Azerbaijani president signs order on 25th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The Presidential Administration is due to prepare a plan of events on the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide and ensure its implementation, APA reports.

On February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. A total of 487 civilians became disabled as a result of the onslaught. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

