Azerbaijani president signs order on allocation of funds to FC Qarabag

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday signed an order on the allocation of the funds to the Qarabag football club, News.Az reports.

Under the order, five million manat ($2.9 million) are allocated from the state budget for 2021 to FC Qarabag in connection with the successful participation in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League and reaching the next round.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to allocate funds in the amount specified in this order while the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to solve other problems arising from this order.

