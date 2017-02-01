Azerbaijani president signs order on composition of board of Ministry of Taxes

Azerbaijani president signs order on composition of board of Ministry of Taxes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on amendments to the decree dated 29 March 2001 on the approval of the composition of the board of the Ministry of Taxes".

The following composition of the Board of the Ministry of Taxes has been approved:

Chairman of the Board

Minister of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Board members:

First Deputy Minister of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy ministers of taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Minister of Taxes of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Head of Office of the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Director General of the Tax Policy and Strategic Research Department of the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Director General of the Department on Analysis and Control over Tax Risks of the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Director General of the Internal Security Department of the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Director General of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Director General of the Department for Work with Local Tax Authorities of the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Preliminary Tax Crime Investigation Department under the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Director General of the National Revenue Department under the Ministry of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az