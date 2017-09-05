Azerbaijani president signs order on conscription

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conscription of Azerbaijani citizens into the active military service and the transfer of the servicemen from active military service to reserve units on October 1-30, 2017, APA reported.

Under the order, Azerbaijani citizens (born in 1999), who are 18 years old on the day of conscription, as well as those born in 1982-1998 and are under the age of 35 and Azerbaijani citizens, who have no rights of deferral of services in the country's Armed Forces and other military formations are to be conscripted into active military service on October 1-30, 2017.

Servicemen who served a term of service envisaged by the Law of Azerbaijan "On military service" are to be discharged on October 1-30, 2017.

New.Az

News.Az