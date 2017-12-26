Azerbaijani president signs order on enactment of law on level of need criteria for 2018

Azerbaijani president signs order on enactment of law on level of need criteria for 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani president has signed an order on enactment of law on level of need criteria for 2018.

The Cabinet of Ministers is to prepare proposals on conformation of Azerbaijan’s laws and president’s acts to the law on ‘Level of need criteria for 2018’ and submit to the president within three months, to provide conformation of normative legal acts of the Cabinet of Ministers to this law and inform the president within three months.

Cabinet of Ministers is to keep control over conformation of normative legal acts of central executive bodies to this law and inform the president within five months.

Ministry of Justice is to provide conformation of normative legal acts and normative acts of the central executive bodies to this law and inform the Cabinet of Ministers.

News.Az

News.Az