Azerbaijani President: Since we established border checkpoint, there have been more than 2000 residents of Karabakh who easily moved to Armenia and back

“Since we established the border checkpoint on the 23rd of April, there have been more than 2000 residents of Karabakh who easily moved to Armenia and back,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by Euronews TV channel, News.Az reports.

“On 15th of June, Armenia made another military provocation and wounded one of our border security guards. The road was temporarily closed for investigation. But then, it was reopened. The Red Cross restarted again to transport medications and evacuate patients who need treatment in Armenia. But unfortunately, the Red Cross trucks when checked, we found smuggling goods like cigarettes, iPhones, and gasoline. The Red Cross admitted that. They communicated with us saying that they do not bear any responsibility. But these trucks had their logos, and the drivers had their logos on their uniform. So that's how again, it was blocked. And we asked the Red Cross to stop it and also asked them to work with us more constructively,” the head of state emphasized.

