Azerbaijani President: Some political leaders of France are trying to be more Armenian than Armenians themselves

“Certain Western countries made baseless allegations against Azerbaijan after the anti-terror operation. These accusations against us have no basis whatsoever. Because Azerbaijan has once again secured the supremacy of international law by conducting the anti-terror operation against separatists and occupiers in our sovereign territory. At the same time, we have restored our sovereignty by observing all humanitarian norms,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting regarding the holding of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 in Azerbaijan next year, News.Az reports.

“Certain Western countries, traditionally including France, are not going to put up with that. However, the international community already sees that even Armenia has come to terms with this situation, and the decision to hold the COP29 conference in Azerbaijan is further evidence of that. But some political leaders of France are trying to be more Armenian than the Armenians themselves. However, they will also have to come to terms with this situation,” the head of state noted.

News.Az