Azerbaijani President thanks Donald Trump for suspending Amendment 907

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a trilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, mediated by the US President, that the suspension of the implementation of Amendment No. 907 to the Freedom Defense Act is an important event for Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that these restrictions were imposed on the country a year after Azerbaijan gained independence: “After 33 years, these restrictions have been lifted. We will remember this historic day. This expresses our deep gratitude and pride to President Donald Trump on behalf of the Azerbaijani people.”

