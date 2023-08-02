Azerbaijani President: The fact that Red Cross Commitee’s Karabakh office has been subordinated to Yerevan offices, not to Baku Office is unacceptable

“Unfortunately, until today, the Red Cross Commitee’s office in Karabakh has been subordinated not to Baku office, but to Yerevan offices. This is not acceptable. Because the whole world recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by Euronews TV channel.

“Even the Armenian Prime Minister said many times that “Karabakh is Azerbaijan”. That is our legitimate request as to why the Red Cross Khankendi office is not subordinate to Baku office but to Yerevan Office,” the head of state pointed out.

News.Az