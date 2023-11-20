Azerbaijani President: The sooner we get response from Armenia with respect to our comments, the better it will be

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We expect from Armenia the response to our comments to the proposal. Several times, we exchanged proposals on a draft peace treaty. But now we have waited for more than two months since 11 September, for the Armenian government to respond to us about their opinion on those comments, and we didn't get any answer,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid in Baku, News.Az reports.

“I think, the reason for that is because they get bad advices, particularly, from France. France is playing a very destructive role in the South Caucasus. Actually, Armenia became a puppet of the French government now, and this can be a serious threat to the regional stability. We don't need any war. We fought on our own territory, and restored justice and international law. But the Armenian government and political establishment thinks about revenge. And the wrong messages from the French government actually create illusions in the Armenian government, and maybe in the public opinion that they can again launch a military aggression against Azerbaijan. Weaponizing Armenia, which France is proud of and publicly states, will not help Armenia, if they decide to launch another war. The result will be the same. And no one will help them. Did France help them three years ago? No. Did they help them two months ago? No. What they can do here? Nothing,” the head of state noted.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined, “the sooner we get a response from Armenia with respect to our comments, the better it will be.”

News.Az