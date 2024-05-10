Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President: The war could not have ended successfully without Shusha

“During the war (the Patriotic War), I gave interviews to a number of foreign media representatives. Of course, I could not say anything about our plans for the war. I was once asked about Shusha, and I said that our work would be incomplete without Shusha, and I think everyone understood that we were not going to stop until Shusha was liberated,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a ceremony to present apartment keys to the first returning residents of Shusha.

“Shusha is a symbol of our indomitable spirit. Shusha has left such a big mark in the hearts of every Azerbaijani citizen that the war could not have ended successfully without Shusha,” the head of state added.

