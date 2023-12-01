Azerbaijani President: There are ample opportunities for further deepening of cooperation with Romania

“Today, there are ample opportunities for further deepening of bonds and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis on the occasion of the national holiday of his country, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan-Romania relations have good traditions. The current level of development and day-by-day expansion of ties between the countries, which clearly reflect these traditions, is gratifying,” the head of state said in his message.

“I believe that the recent high-level reciprocal visits and regular contacts will make a significant contribution to the strengthening of our strategic partnership and the more fruitful use of the big potential of our joint activities in political, economic, energy, transport, humanitarian and other areas.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Romania everlasting peace and prosperity,” the President of Azerbaijan added.

