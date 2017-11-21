Azerbaijani President to attend 5th Eastern Partnership Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will attend the 5th Eastern Partnership (EaP) summit which will be held in Brussels (Europa building) on 24 November, AzVision.az reports citing the press service of European Council of the EU.

Heads of state or government from the EU member states and the six Eastern partner countries will look forward to future cooperation, according to AzVision.

They will also take stock of what has been achieved since the last summit in Riga in 2015, focusing on the tangible benefits delivered to the citizens of the six Eastern Partnership countries.

News.Az

News.Az