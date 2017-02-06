Azerbaijani president to hold meetings with EU leadership in Brussels

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, who is on a visit to Brussels, will meet with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on Monday afternoon, APA reported citing the EU press service.

Then President Aliyev is scheduled to meet with European Council President Donald Tusk. Following the meeting, the sides will make a joint statement for the press.

During his visit to Brussels, the Azerbaijani president will also meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

