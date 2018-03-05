Azerbaijani president to visit Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is expected to pay a visit to Belarus in mid-2018, Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said on Monday, APA reports.

He said that during the visit 7 to 10 official documents are expected to be signed between the two countries in various areas.

“Agreements will cover high technology, agriculture, cooperation in stock market and other areas,” the ambassador added.

The exact date of the visit will be determined through diplomatic channels.

