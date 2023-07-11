Azerbaijani President: Today, our budget is in excess of 36 billion dollars

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our state budget this year has already reached a record level – it has risen to the level of more than 33 billion dollars. However, the acquisition of additional revenues in the first half of the year allowed us the opportunity to make additions to the budget to address urgent issues, and we did that,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, News.Az reports.

“Today, our budget is in excess of 36 billion dollars, and of course, this has also enabled us to implement the main investment projects facing the country. First of all, we should give further impetus to extensive construction work in the liberated lands and increase our military power,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az