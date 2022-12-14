Azerbaijani President: Trade turnover with Turkmenistan increases five times this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our relations built on historical bonds create opportunities for the development of cooperation between our countries in economy, trade, transport and logistics and other areas,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the expanded meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Turkmenistan in the city of Turkmenbashi.

“In January-October 2022, Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Turkiye increased by 45 percent and reached 5 billion US dollars,” the head of state noted.

“Nearly 20 billion US dollars have been invested from Azerbaijan to Turkiye’s economy, and some 14 billion US dollars have been invested by Turkiye into Azerbaijan’s economy. This year, the trade turnover with Turkmenistan increased five times, marking record level to date,” President Ilham Aliyev mentioned.

News.Az