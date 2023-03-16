Azerbaijani President: Türkiye`s development is essential for entire Turkic world

+ ↺ − 16 px

“In the last 20 years, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye has covered a tremendous and glorious path, Türkiye has gained a say in the whole world, and has become a powerhouse. Today, Türkiye is reckoned with and respected all over the globe,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, News.Az reports.

“Everyone in the world now sees Türkiye's military power and tremendous successes in the defense industry. Thanks to the leadership of my dear brother, continuous stability in Türkiye over these years and the country's development are essential for the entire Turkic world,” the head of state added.

News.Az