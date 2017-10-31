Azerbaijani president: UNSC resolutions on Nagorno-Karabakh remain on paper

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nagorno-Karabakh, an historical land of Azerbaijan, and seven surrounding districts are under Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said on T

The president made the remarks at a press conference following the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Baku, APA reported.



“We also discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the Turkish president. I informed President Erdogan about the negotiation process on the settlement of the conflict,” he said.



“Unfortunately, this conflict remains unresolved. Nagorno-Karabakh, an historical land of Azerbaijan, and seven surrounding districts are under Armenian occupation. One million Azerbaijanis became internally displaced as a result of the conflict,” noted President Aliyev.



The head of state recalled that the UN Security Council passed four resolutions on the conflict, which demand an immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijani lands.



“However, these resolutions remain on paper. Armenia still ignores them, and the conflict remains unresolved,” stressed President Aliyev.

News.Az

