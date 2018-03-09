Azerbaijani president ups salaries of State Security Service employees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase to the monthly salaries (tariff) for the State Security Service’s military servicemen and civ

Under the order, the monthly salaries (tariff) for the State Security Service’s military servicemen and civilian workers, who are not public servants, have been increased on average by 10 percent from March 1, 2018.

News.Az

