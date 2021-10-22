Azerbaijani president views conditions created at new rehearsal building of National Gymnastics Arena

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at a new rehearsal building of the National Gymnastics Arena.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov informed President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva of the conditions created at the new training center located on the territory of the National Gymnastics Arena.

The construction of the building was completed last September.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva watched the gymnasts’ workouts and posed for photos together with them.

News.Az