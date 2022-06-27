Azerbaijani president views construction work underway at Lachin Int’l Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 26 June, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the construction work underway at Lachin International Airport, News.Az reports.

The head of state was informed of the work carried out at the airport.

The construction of Lachin International Airport, the foundation of which was laid in 2021, is planned to be completed in 2024. The runway of the airport will be 3,000 meters long and 60 meters wide.

News.Az