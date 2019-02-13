Azerbaijani president views newly-built military unit in Beylagan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at a newly-built military unit of the Defense Ministry in Beylagan district.

Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Najmaddin Sadikov reported to President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state was informed that the construction of the military unit, which occupies an area of 13 hectares, started in 2017. The first phase of the construction has already been completed. The work is now ongoing under the second stage. The military unit has administrative, residential and technical buildings, a dormitory, medical point and a canteen.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at the canteen and dined together with the personnel of the military unit.

News.Az

