Azerbaijani President visits Heydar Aliyev’s grave

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the grave of former president Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor.

APA reports that President Ilham Aliyev laid wreath on the grave of the national leader.

Later on, the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

The Head of State also laid bunches of flowers on graves of well-known ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, state figure Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

The state and government representatives, people also visited Heydar Aliyev’s grave.

Fourteen years have passed since the National Leader Heydar Aliyev died. He died on December 12, 2003.

